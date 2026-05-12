Cllr Austin, who also leads the opposition at Waverley Borough Council, was selected to head the Conservative group on the shadow unitary authority.
The Conservatives hold 20 seats on the council, while the Liberal Democrats are the largest party with 56 seats.
Cllr Jonathan Hulley has been elected deputy group leader.
Cllr Austin said: “I am thrilled to have the support of colleagues to serve as leader of the new West Surrey Conservative Group.
“Collectively, we are an impressive and experienced team, united by a commitment to stand up for Surrey residents.
“We will work together to hold the decisions of the incoming administration to account, provide strong local leadership, champion our communities, and help shape the new West Surrey Council so it genuinely delivers for the people we serve.”
Further announcements on the group’s priorities and leadership team are expected in due course.
Cllr Austin represents Waverley Eastern Villages on the new shadow authority and is also a Waverley borough councillor for Bramley and Wonersh.
Before entering politics, she trained as a chartered surveyor specialising in UK commercial and international investment.
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