The Woking & Sam Beare Hospice marathon runners and Palliative Pacers collectively raised more than £42,300 for their efforts over a weekend last month.
As the London Marathon runners attempted to get a good night’s sleep before the big day, the pacers - hospice staff, volunteers and supporters - took to the streets of the capital on the stroke of midnight.
Their mission was to complete the marathon before the official runners set off - only doing it in reverse. Starting at the marathon finish line, the team ran and walked through the night, heading for the start line.
It was cold and dark, with no supporters lining the streets. Their determination and camaraderie carried them through, though, as interim CEO and clinical director, Tammy Stracey, said: “Our collective achievement at the reverse London Marathon shines a light on the remarkable spirit within our hospice team.
“Alongside our determined marathon runners, the Palliative Pacers accomplished something special. Their resilience and camaraderie were testament to the dedication within our hospice family.”
The pacers found this challenge harder than they could have imagined, some saying it was even harder than walking the 100km Thames Path last year, due to the midnight start and the time pressure to finish before the marathon runners started.
At the finish line they handed over to hospice chairman Tim Stokes, who ran the official London Marathon with five other hospice supporters.
As runner Ben Treloar’s mum, Toni, said: “It meant so much to us as a family to have something good to focus on after the passing of both my parents.
“Watching him and all the other runners yesterday was so emotional but felt good to know we have raised money to help future families receive the care we did from the hospice.”
Congratulations to Tim, Ben, Ryan Copeland, Simon Hurdle, Tina Ball and Iain Macleod for their achievement.
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