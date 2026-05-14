The councillor expected to become the last Mayor of Surrey Heath before local government reorganisation has been elected to the role.
Cliff Betton was chosen as the 54th Mayor of Surrey Heath at the annual meeting of Surrey Heath Borough Council on May 13.
Cllr Betton, who represents Mytchett and Deepcut ward, was sworn in during the mayor making ceremony and received the mayoral chain of office. He succeeds former mayor Louise Ashbery.
During his acceptance speech, Cllr Betton reflected on the reorganisation of local authorities, which will see Surrey Heath absorbed into the West Surrey unitary council.
He said: “I am deeply honoured to have been elected to this position, and serve as the final Mayor of Surrey Heath as we approach the reorganisation of local government.
“This brings sadness but also challenges, and I will work for the benefit of residents and the many exceptional people who work behind the scenes in numerous charities, to help ensure that the transition to West Surrey Council is as seamless as possible.”
He will be accompanied during his mayoral year by his daughter, Lindsay, who will serve as his consort.
The mayor has chosen Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care and Chloe’s and Sophie’s Special Ears Fund as his charities for the year.
Explaining his choice, Cllr Betton said his family had long supported Phyllis Tuckwell, with his daughters taking part in fundraising challenges including the London Marathon and mountain climbs.
He also spoke about his family’s personal connection to Chloe’s and Sophie’s Special Ears Fund.
Cllr Betton said: “I also have a grandchild who is profoundly deaf due to meningitis at three weeks old, but because of the brilliant work of Southampton NHS Hospital, and cochlear implants before his first birthday, they are able to ‘hear’ as well as anyone.
“Many children however still suffer from hearing loss and need the sort of fantastic support that Chloe’s and Sophie’s Special Ears Fund give, improving their lives immeasurably.”
Cllr Betton was first elected as councillor for Frimley Green in 2019 before becoming councillor for Mytchett and Deepcut in 2023. He has served on a number of council committees, including planning, performance and finance scrutiny, and audit, standards and risk.
Mary Glauert, councillor for Town ward, was appointed deputy mayor.
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