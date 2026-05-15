PLAN/2026/0339: Details of a Coniston Road access scheme, electric vehicle charging scheme, and a bicycle parking and charging scheme pursuant to Conditions 9, 12 and 13 of planning permission ref: WO/PLAN/2024/0633 dated 23 January 2025. (this application is determined by Surrey County Council under their ref SCCRef-2026-0058 - this record is for consultation only). St John The Baptist School, Elmbridge Lane, Kingfield