Byfleet & West Byfleet
PLAN/2026/0333: Erection of a single-storey rear infill extension. Alterations to fenestration. 23 Manor Crescent, Byfleet, West Byfleet
Canalside
PLAN/2026/0302: Application for prior approval under Part 20, Class AA of Schedule 2 of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for construction of one additional storey above the existing commercial building to provide 11 flats and cycle storage. St Andrews House, West Street
Heathlands
PLAN/2026/0322: Retention of use of extension as a self-contained dwellinghouse (retrospective). 7 And 7A School Cottages, Mayford Green, Mayford
PLAN/2026/0324: Certificate of Existing Lawful Development for the erection of a detached outbuilding. 31 Hillside, Woking
PLAN/2026/0307: Retrospective application for an outbuilding. Houseboat Morpheus Hermitage Bridge, Hermitage Road, St John’s
PLAN/2026/0270: Erection of a single-storey rear extension, first floor rear extension, open timber porch to front elevation, replacement side (south) door, additional first floor side (south) window, recladding of existing second floor front (east) dormer and addition of patio and landscaping to rear. House By The Green, Bagshot Road
PLAN/2026/0346: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey rear extension. Well Cottage, Hook Heath Road, Woking
Hoe Valley
PLAN/2026/0230: Erection of 2no 2-bedroom semi detached dwellings and associated parking and landscaping. Land at pumping station, Bonners Close, Westfield
PLAN/2026/0194: Listed building consent for replacement of kitchen and dining room doors. Weylea, Church Street, Old Woking
PLAN/2026/0339: Details of a Coniston Road access scheme, electric vehicle charging scheme, and a bicycle parking and charging scheme pursuant to Conditions 9, 12 and 13 of planning permission ref: WO/PLAN/2024/0633 dated 23 January 2025. (this application is determined by Surrey County Council under their ref SCCRef-2026-0058 - this record is for consultation only). St John The Baptist School, Elmbridge Lane, Kingfield
PLAN/2026/0334: Erection of a hip-to-gable roof extension, rear dormer and insertion of front rooflights. 62 Gloster Road, Old Woking
PLAN/2026/0342: Construction of a new one-bedroom self-build dwelling to the side of the existing dwelling at 21 Vicarage Road following the demolition of the existing garage. 21 Vicarage Road, Kingfield
Horsell
PLAN/2026/0337: Erection of a first floor rear extension, new front porch, alterations to external materials and changes to fenestration including 1No. roof light. 29 Kettlewell Close, Horsell
TREE/2026/8106: (T2) : Cedar - Fell. (All findings have been recorded within tree works application statement attached). (Works subject to TPO 626/0108/1968). Adam House, Ridgeway, Horsell
PLAN/2026/0347: Proposed conversion of garage into habitable accommodation and insertion of a side rooflight. Kindles, Morton Road, Horsell
PLAN/2026/0318: Erection of a single storey side and rear extension. Clevedon, Church Hill, Horsell
PLAN/2026/0332: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear dormer. 88 Arthurs Bridge Road
Knaphill
PLAN/2026/0202: Erection of a proposed single-storey rear extension and alterations to existing pitched roof including increase in ridge height of 0.75m and rear dormer to create additional accommodation in the roof space. 99 Oak Tree Road, Knaphill
Mount Hermon
PLAN/2026/0265: Retrospective application for front gates with pillars. Newstead, Hockering Road, Woking
Pyrford
PLAN/2026/0219: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for creation of front and side hardstanding. 1 Old Sun Cottages, Pyrford Road, West Byfleet
PLAN/2026/0259: Demolition of existing single-storey store and plant room, and erection of a single-storey glazed link extension, replace existing door with a window and installation of a conservation roof window at second-floor level. Re-design of previously consented extension (ref: PLAN/2025/0636 dated 23/10/2025). The Old Pyrford Vicarage , Church Hill, Pyrford
PLAN/2026/0336: Erection of a detached garage. Marchmont , Hollybank Road, West Byfleet
St John’s
PLAN/2026/0244: Demolition of existing detached property (former Pet Doctors) and Erection of new three-storey residential appartments block comprising of 8No Units. With associated parking & amenity space. 1 Robin Hood Road, St John’s
PLAN/2026/0352: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 4m, maximum height of 4m and a maximum height of eaves of 4m. 6 Lakeside Close, St John’s
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.