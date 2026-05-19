Woking could soon have more tall buildings to adorn its town centre skyline.
According to literature promoting a public drop-in at Christ Church last week, Broad Street Real Estate intends to submit a full planning application to Woking Borough Council for the redevelopment of the former Cleary Court site on Chobham Road.
The proposed development comprises a mixed-use scheme featuring two interconnected buildings of 14 and 26 storeys which would deliver 463 co-living units and 111 residential apartments, three ground-floor commercial units, and associated works.
The site, opposite the old British Heart Foundation shop, may sound familiar.
In correspondence with the News & Mail, Amity Planning, the planning consultants, noted that “The site benefits from an extant planning permission (Plan/2023/0835), granted in October 2024, for an office-led development of up to eleven storeys, thereby establishing the principle of a tall building at this location.
“The proposals presented at the recent consultation comprise a new scheme for the redevelopment of the site, featuring two connected towers.
“The proposed scheme is lower than the consented Crown Gardens scheme and consented Crown Place scheme, both on the other side of the road.”
In support of the scheme, Amity suggests a significant economic benefit for Woking, adding: “We know the average disposable income and therefore available to spend in the local economy from co-living residents is around £500-plus per month.
“This should generate circa £3.2m of disposable income to be spent in the local area, along with the council tax contribution to the local authority from 574 units in council band A, which will be in excess of £600k.”
For more details, visit amityplanning.co.uk and use the Consultations tab for the Woking proposals.
To comment, complete the online feedback form on the page or email [email protected], including Cleary Court Woking in the subject title.
The deadline for comments is 29 May.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.