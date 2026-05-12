Woking Leisure Centre has opened a new Reformer studio as part of a £1.2 million investment
The new studio, which features 16 specialist Reformer beds, officially opened on Monday (11 May), giving residents the chance to try one of the fastest-growing fitness workouts in the UK.
Local council representatives Cllr Ellen Nicholson, Woking Borough Council’s portfolio holder for leisure, Tim Fleming, head of leisure and communities at Woking Borough Council, and Rob Leach, Deputy Mayor of Woking, and invited members attended the launch, taking part in a special VIP session to be among the first to experience the new Reformer studio.
To celebrate the launch, two weeks of free taster sessions are now under way, allowing members to try the new equipment and classes for themselves.
The centre, which is managed by Everyone Active on behalf of Woking Borough Council, has recently undergone a wide range of improvements as part of the £1.2 million investment programme, including the new Reformer studio.
Launching with FitCore classes, designed to provide an accessible introduction to full-body strengthening, the studio will expand its timetable in the coming months to include additional sessions, including the more advanced EA Ignite classes.
Reformer is performed on a specialist machine with adjustable resistance and a moving platform, allowing workouts to be tailored to different fitness levels.
The exercise has grown in popularity across the country in recent years for its ability to strengthen the core, improve flexibility and support rehabilitation.
The adaptable equipment means sessions can range from gentle, low-impact movements to more intense full-body workouts.
Daniel Healy, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We’re delighted to bring Reformer to Woking Leisure Centre and make this fantastic workout accessible to the local community.
“It’s a highly versatile form of exercise that can benefit people at every stage of their fitness journey – whether they’re trying something new, looking to build strength and flexibility, or recovering from injury.
“One of the great advantages of introducing Reformer within a leisure centre setting is the strong sense of community these spaces already offer.
“We want to create a welcoming environment where people feel comfortable trying something new, being active together, and enjoying sessions that are both affordable and accessible for local residents.”
Cllr Nicholson said: “It was great to experience the new Reformer studio for myself. This investment is already making a real difference to the quality and range of facilities available, helping to ensure more residents can access modern, adaptable ways to stay active and support their wellbeing.”
Alongside the new Reformer studio, the centre’s £1.2 million upgrade includes a fully refurbished, state-of-the-art gym featuring the latest Life Fitness equipment, and refreshed group exercise studios, including a new group cycling studio with Keiser bikes.
For more information or to book a class, visit Everyone Active’s website or contact Woking Leisure Centre directly at https://www.everyoneactive.com/content-hub/fitness/reformer-studio/
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