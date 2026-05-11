Surrey-based Fearless Girls Club is celebrating a major national milestone.
The not-for-profit enterprise, which helps girls aged 8-12 build confidence, resilience and emotional wellbeing, won Start-Up Business of the Year at the 2026 Club Hub Awards and was named in the UK’s Top 100 Children’s Activity Providers.
The double recognition comes as the organisation expands beyond local after-school clubs with its growing monthly subscription boxes, designed to bring confidence-building tools and adventures into homes across the UK.
Founded by Chobham mums Elle Wilks and Kate Cooper, Fearless Girls Club was created in response to growing concerns around girls’ confidence, anxiety and self-esteem.
“Girls are facing enormous pressure younger than ever,” said Elle. “We wanted to create something that helps girls build confidence before those struggles become deeply embedded.
“Our clubs have always been about giving girls a sense of belonging and the confidence to use their voice. But we quickly realised local clubs alone could only reach so many girls.
“The subscription boxes mean we can now support families beyond Surrey.”
Fearless Girls Club runs award-winning after-school clubs in Chobham, Sunninghill and Knaphill, where girls take part in weekly sessions focused on emotional literacy, resilience, friendships, communication and self-belief.
Its monthly subscription boxes, centred around The Fearless Magazine, extend that mission into homes.
The Club Hub Awards are the UK’s only national awards for children’s activity providers judged entirely by written application. This year, 179 businesses submitted 462 entries across 16 categories.
“Winning Start-Up Business of the Year was huge,” Kate added. “Recognition matters because it helps more families discover us and helps validate the importance of early intervention for girls’ confidence and wellbeing.”
Profits from Fearless Girls Club’s activities and products are reinvested into creating positive social impact for girls and families.
Parents can find local club information or subscribe to monthly subscription boxes at www.fearlessgirlsclub.co.uk
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