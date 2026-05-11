An Independent councillor who finished third in the Knaphill and Goldsworth West ward of the West Surrey elections has thanked all those who voted for him and urged the two elected councillors to “restore trust in politics”.
Knaphill councillor Hassan Akberali, who polled 1,122 votes, was defeated by the Liberal Democrat candidates, Woking Borough Council leader Ann-Marie Barker (2,556 votes) and Steve Greentree (2,190).
Acknowledging defeat, Cllr Akberali told the News & Mail, for whom he writes a column: “I am grateful for those votes.
“A huge thank you to everyone who supported and voted for me. I was privileged to exchange views and frustrations through honest debate with residents from all backgrounds and ages, on doorsteps and streets.
“While disappointed not to have been re-elected, it has been an honour to serve as an Independent councillor, with loyalty only to residents. That means the world to me.
“I urge those party-affiliated councillors elected to serve residents in Knaphill and Goldsworth West and across Woking to focus on restoring trust in politics and to stop blaming others, because Woking residents deserve better.”
As Cllr Akberali was coming to terms with his setback, another familiar name was appearing among the list of those councillors elected to West Surrey Council.
Jonathan Lord, the former MP for Woking who lost his seat to Liberal Democrat Will Forster in the 2024 General Election, was elected as one of two Conservative councillors to represent the Worplesdon ward.
Mr Lord was elected alongside Bilal Akhtar, who topped the poll on 1,775 votes against Mr Lord’s 1,705.
Mr Lord served as Woking MP for 14 years before his defeat by Mr Forster some two years ago.
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