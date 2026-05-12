Leading health and social care company, Cygnet, which has two mental health hospitals in Woking, is urging people to take action this Mental Health Awareness week and protect their wellbeing in a world of constant news.
Cygnet Health Care runs two services in Knaphill – Cygnet Hospital Woking, a 62-bed mental health hospital, and Cygnet Lodge Woking, a 32-bed acute and high support inpatient rehabilitation (level 2) service for men.
It has produced a free, practical guide that highlights how constant exposure to distressing news can affect mental health and offers practical steps to help people stay informed while also protecting their mental health.
Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs until 17 May, is focused on the theme “Take Action”, looking at what steps individuals can take to promote good mental health.
Dr Erica De Lange, regional director of psychology at Cygnet Health Care, explains how while staying informed is important, it shouldn’t come at the expense of your mental health.
She said: “Many people today feel surrounded by a constant stream of news about conflict, crises and global events. With TV, online news and social media delivering updates within seconds, it can be difficult to switch off.
“While staying informed is important, continuous exposure to upsetting or dramatic headlines can feel overwhelming. For many people, regularly absorbing this type of content can take a toll on emotional wellbeing if boundaries are not in place. It can lead to ‘headline anxiety’.”
The guide includes:
Signs to look out for – including symptoms such as trouble sleeping, difficulty switching off, or feeling drained and anxious.
Tips for staying informed while looking after your emotional wellbeing – such as setting boundaries for news consumption, taking breaks and maintaining health habits.
Advice on how to support yourself – including talking to someone you trust, considering professional help and reducing exposure.
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