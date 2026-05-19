Knaphill’s latest High Street opening is proving a real “bread winner” — and it comes with the unmistakable aroma of toasted sandwiches and freshly brewed coffee.
Hughzy’s Sandwich Bar opened its doors at 3A High Street on April 27, following an opening day on April 25, and is already hoping to become a firm favourite with locals.
Run by a local couple, the business is the result of what they describe as a long-held ambition to bring fresh, made-to-order sandwiches to the village.
Sophie Goode said: “My husband and I have always dreamed of owning a sandwich shop that offers the same level of quality with fresh sandwiches. Living in Knaphill, we truly believe this is what the village has been missing.”
The concept is simple — build your own sandwich. Customers choose from a range of breads, fillings and salads, with everything made to order and the option to have it toasted. Fillings include favourites such as chicken, egg mayo, pastrami, honey ham, tuna, and cheese and onion.
Bread options range from white loaf and granary-style Norfolk Crunch to baguettes, crusty rolls and soft baps in different sizes, while salad toppings stick to familiar favourites.
Alongside sandwiches, the shop serves hot and cold drinks, snacks and confectionery, plus a breakfast deal of coffee and a croissant for early morning customers.
Opening hours are Monday to Friday, 8am to 2pm, and Saturdays, 8am to 1pm, with pre-orders available by phone during opening hours.
Sophie added: “The feedback we've received has been fantastic so far. Our open day turned out to be an incredible success, and business has been thriving in the weeks following our launch. I've heard that the sandwiches are outstanding and the coffee is delightful.”
Looking ahead, there are plans to expand into deliveries and local catering, including office lunches and events, with the aim of becoming a regular fixture in village life.
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