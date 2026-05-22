An am-dram fan who studied theatre has become the last council-appointed Mayor of Woking.
Woking Borough Council heard that Cllr Rob Leach won rave reviews for playing the back end of a horse in a career that has blended the stage with public service.
But he enjoyed his own Cinderella story on Tuesday (May 19) when the “champion for equality and inclusion” was unanimously voted-in as the borough’s 53rd mayor to replace Amanda Boote as its figurehead.
Cllr Leach is a long-standing member of the community and WBC as the Devonian has lived in Woking since the 80s.
He’s also possibly the first councillor with a prison record – as his CV include jobs at the personnel department at Exeter Prison and immigration control at Gatwick.
“In retrospect, it was an excellent preparation for his role as councillor,” said Cllr Liam Lyons, who proposed the “thoughtful, principled and passionate” Rob for the role.
“After all, there are lots of policies, procedures to follow, complicated paperwork and people occasionally having a go at you for reasons entirely beyond your control.”
His civil service career has also included spells in post-war areas of the Balkans, with his “calmness, humanity and belief” in public service shining through during his 22-year spell on WBC.
Cllr Lyons added: “While most of us struggle to organise a residents parking consultation without incident, Rob was helping to rebuild systems and support democratic institutions in post-conflict regions.
“He has always believed in helping people flourish.”
The multilingual Rob is looking forward to a year of civic engagements, meeting local people and celebrating the borough’s rich voluntary sector.
And his passion for local theatre, which has provided both friendship and a creative outlet during his time in Woking, will also feature in his mayoral year with Cllr Leach confirming he will be raising funds for Woking Youth Theatre and Phoenix Cultural Centre during his year in office.
He said: “The performing arts have played a huge part in my life and I’ve seen first-hand the positive impact they can have on young people.
“Woking Youth Theatre and Phoenix Cultural Centre provide valuable opportunities for creativity, learning and personal development and I’m delighted to support them and raise awareness about the importance of the creative arts industry during my mayoral year.”
As a result of local government reorganisation in Surrey, Cllr Leach will be the last Mayor appointed by WBC, marking a significant moment for the borough.
He added: “Woking is an asset to West Surrey and I am honoured to serve as the council’s final Mayor at such a pivotal time in its history.
“I look forward to meeting the inspirational residents who contribute so much to our borough.”
Cllr Attia Aslam was also appointed Deputy Mayor and will support Cllr Leach during his mayoral year.
The council has also applied to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to establish a Charter Trustee, ensuring that the Office of the Mayor and its civic traditions continue following the creation of West Surrey Council.
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