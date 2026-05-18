A town centre building could be about to get a bit taller.
St Andrew's House, West Street, is the subject of PLAN/2026/0302, an “Application for prior approval ..for construction of one additional storey above the existing commercial building to provide 11 flats and cycle storage”.
The submission accompanying the application, by Savills on behalf of BMR Woking Ltd, notes that “The site is located on West Street, adjacent to Woking Borough Civic Offices, which sit on Gloucester Square.
“The proposal comprises the construction of a single-storey roof extension to provide 658.7sqm of residential floorspace immediately above the south western wing of St Andrews House.
“Thirty nine car parking spaces, including three accessible, are located on site in the basement, however these are allocated to previously approved Class MA (PLAN/2024/0900).
“The proposed development therefore provides no car parking spaces. Twenty two cycle parking spaces will be allocated to the proposed development.”
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