Police investigating a serious assault in Sheerwater have urged social media users not share online footage of the incident as it could jeopardise court proceedings.
The plea by Woking police follows confirmation that two young men have been charged following reports of a man being attacked on Albert Drive around 3.50pm on Saturday, May 9.
A further two were arrested and later bailed with investigations continuing.
Police confirmed on Wednesday, May 20, that Musa Hussain, an 18-year-old from Woking, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged on Monday, May 11, with attempted Grievous Bodily Harm.
The pair appeared before Guildford Magistrates the following day, where they spoke only to confirm their names and particulars.
Both boys were given strict conditional bail and are set to appear at a Plea and Trial Preparation hearing at Guildford Crown Court on Monday, June 15.
Police also arrested an 18-year-old man on Suspicion of GBH and a 29-year-old man on Suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit GBH with both being bailed while investigations continue.
And with court proceedings now active and a trial possible, the police have urged people not to share the footage as it could potentially influence a jury.
“We are aware of the growing circulation of footage online relating to this incident,” said a spokesperson for Woking Police.
“We ask that you do not share this footage more widely as it may cause distress and alarm to other members of the public and could potentially jeopardise proceedings at court.”
Witnesses or anyone with information about the Albert Drive incident should call Surrey Police on 101 quoting crime reference number PR/45260054016.
Alternatively, get in touch via the 24/7 reporting service at www.surrey.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
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