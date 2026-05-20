A lynchpin of the Byfleet community has been handed one of Woking’s biggest honours by its outgoing mayor.
Jim Allen was presented with the Eminent Citizen award by Cllr Amanda Boote in her final act as Mayor of Woking.
The lifelong villager received the accolade during the annual mayor-making ceremony in recognition of his exceptional commitment to the Byfleet community.
“Gentleman” Jim has dedicated decades of support to the village with his “unwavering commitment” to Byfleet being lauded by Cllr Boote during Tuesday’s ceremony (May 19).
She said: “Jim has supported Byfleet in so many ways over the years, always giving his time and energy to help others and he is an outstanding member of society.
“I’ve been particularly impressed by his dedication to keeping Byfleet’s history alive, while also supporting a huge range of local groups. I’d like to thank Jim for his dedication to local people and causes.”
Jim has been at the heart of the Byfleet Heritage Society since its inception in 1996 was its chairman for more than 20 years. He’s also a historian and talented author who published two editions of Byfleet and the Great War.
Beyond his heritage work, Jim volunteers extensively across Byfleet, including as a Team Leader at the community‑run library and Deputy Churchwarden at St Mary’s Church.
He also plays an active role in the ongoing campaign to restore Byfleet’s Victorian fire station for community use and previously served Byfleet Parish Council.
“His commitment to the arts and local culture is equally notable, as a long‑standing member of The Byfleet Players, a former President of Woking Drama Association and a presenter on Brooklands Radio,” said a spokesperson for Woking Borough Council.
This is not Jim’s first recognised achievement, having been awarded the British Empire Medal in 2018 for his service to the community.
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