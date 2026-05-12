Squire’s Garden Centres has announced its continued support of local community gardening projects through its refreshed Love Where You Live 2026 programme.
As Squire’s celebrates its 90th anniversary, this year’s initiative is a testament to the company’s long-standing commitment to nurturing and assisting grassroots community projects.
As part of the 2026 programme, 14 groups located near Squire’s centres have each been chosen to receive an award in Squire’s gardening vouchers, providing them with the resources to purchase plants, tools, and essential gardening supplies.
Squire’s Woking is supporting Dramatize Community Centre, where the group has plans to use their award to support young adults with learning disabilities through their employment and life skills programme using gardening and horticulture activities.
Building on the momentum from last year’s successful relaunch, the Love Where You Live initiative continues to back projects that educate, grow produce and promote health and wellbeing through horticulture as well as bringing joy and colour to local outdoor spaces.
As spring and summer unfold, these community gardens will flourish with renewed energy, fresh resources as well as dedicated volunteers, bringing positive change and greener spaces for communities to enjoy.
Each group also benefits from expert horticultural advice from Squire’s knowledgeable plant teams, ensuring every project is set up for long-term success and lasting impact within its community.
Sarah Squire, chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, said: “This year is particularly special for us, as we celebrate Squire’s 90th anniversary.
“Supporting grassroots community projects has always been at the heart of what we do, and it’s wonderful to see the passion and commitment of local groups reflected in these inspiring gardening initiatives.
“Through Love Where You Live we are proud to give back to the communities that have supported us over the decades.
“We look forward to seeing how these projects grow and the positive difference they will continue to make in their communities”.
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