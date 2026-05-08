Why child’s play is so important
I would like to draw your readers’ attention to a pressing matter.
Every day, despite some of the best medical care available in the world via our NHS, children are traumatised in hospital.
Clinical environments, complex and painful procedures and isolation from friends can all build up to immense levels of stress. The anxiety can be particularly acute for little ones, who find it hard to understand what’s going on.
Healthcare-related trauma experienced in childhood can lead to the avoidance of medical appointments and delayed diagnosis and treatment. It can also affect access to care in adulthood and have a devastating impact on long-term emotional wellbeing.
According to our research, 10 per cent of adults in the UK said their childhood experiences of healthcare had negatively impacted their mental health. Another little-known fact is that play can stop this trauma in its tracks.
Starlight provides play resources to hospitals and hospices throughout the UK. We also provide support and high-quality training to health play specialists and healthcare professionals to help them support children through play.
We have launched an appeal to reach even more children as soon as they need it because play can be the best medicine for babies, children and young people.
Find out how you can help children like nine-year-old Arlo who has a rare genetic condition and has spent weeks in hospital at starlight.org.uk
Hannah Mattock
Individual Giving Manager, Starlight
Hearing loss
This year, the National Deaf Children’s Society is highlighting the early signs of deafness in children and reassuring families that support is available from the very start.
Deafness isn’t always obvious. Many children have mild or one-sided hearing loss, meaning signs can be easy to miss. A child might not respond when called, struggle in noisy places, seem tired or withdrawn, or miss parts of conversations.
Spotting these signs early can be life-changing. With the right support, deaf children can develop strong communication skills and grow up confident and proud of who they are.
Sometimes, simply knowing what to look for makes all the difference.
If you’re worried about your child’s hearing, it’s important not to dismiss concerns. The National Deaf Children’s Society supports families of children with all levels of hearing loss, offering free information and advice.
George Crockford
Chief Executive National Deaf Children’s Society
Thank you...
Woking Phab would like to thank the kind generosity of the public who contributed to their street collection on Goldsworth Park on 21 March raising £226.61.
These much-needed funds will help to go towards the hall hire that Woking Phab uses.
Thank you.
Beverley AmesClub Secretary/Treasurer
...and again
The Age Sentinel Trust held a licensed street collection at Goldsworth Park on 1 and 2 May 2026.
We would like to thank the people of Woking for their generosity and for donating the magnificent sum of £849.54. . This will be used to help persons with dementia in Surrey, Sussex and Hampshire.
Jeffrey Webb CEO and trustee Age Sentinel Trust
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.