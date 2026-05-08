Churchill Living has relaunched its Local Hero Awards, celebrating the outstanding contribution of people aged over 60 in Surrey who are making a real difference in their community.
Following the success of last year’s inaugural campaign, the awards are back to shine a spotlight on the individuals whose kindness, dedication and community spirit often go unrecognised.
Anyone aged over 60 can nominate themselves, or be nominated by friends, family or neighbours who have been positively impacted by their actions.
Selected nominees will be invited to attend an awards ceremony at a nearby Churchill Living development this summer.
The overall winners will each receive a donation of up to £1,000 for a charity of their choice. Last year’s awards celebrated inspiring individuals with Churchill Living’s charitable arm, the Churchill Foundation, donating a total of £10,000 to a wide range of good causes chosen by the winners.
Across the UK, people over 60 continue to play a vital role in strengthening communities, from volunteering and fundraising to mentoring and supporting those around them.
The Local Hero Awards recognise and celebrate these everyday acts of kindness and leadership. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges including representatives from Churchill Living.
Nominations can be submitted by emailing [email protected] or by completing the form at https://www.churchill-living.co.uk/local-hero-nomination/
“These awards are about recognising those individuals who go above and beyond, whether through volunteering, supporting neighbours, or simply being a constant source of kindness.”
The deadline for nominations is Saturday, 20 June.
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