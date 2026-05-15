The Ambassadors Room at the Lightbox Gallery in Woking will be transformed into a hub of movement, sound and craftsmanship between May 23 and 31.
Train lovers will flock there because the Guildford O Gauge Group will present a working model railway in Model Trains in Action.
They can meet passionate enthusiasts, learn the stories behind the models, and discover the skill and creativity that bring these railways to life.
There will be something to captivate everybody from lifelong railway fans to the simply curious.
The exhibition is included in the £14.50 (free for under-18s and members) cost of a day pass.
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