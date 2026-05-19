A Woking-based cancer charity lit up the streets of London as thousands of walkers in decorated bras and neon fancy dress took part in its annual overnight fundraising challenge.
Walk the Walk, which was founded 30 years ago, hosted The MoonWalk London on Saturday night, with participants taking on 10-kilometre, half-marathon and marathon distances to raise money for breast and other cancer causes.
This year’s event adopted a “Neon 90s” theme to celebrate the charity’s milestone anniversary, with walkers wearing brightly coloured outfits and illuminated bras as they crossed the capital overnight.
The route began and ended at Clapham Common, taking participants past some of London’s best-known landmarks, many of which were lit pink in support of the event.
Among those taking part was Walk the Walk ambassador and EastEnders actress Harriet Thorpe, who completed her 23rd MoonWalk.
She was joined by fellow EastEnders actress Francesca Henry, television and radio presenter Gaby Roslin and Holby City actor David Ames.
Nina Barough, founder and trustee of Walk the Walk, said the event had “always been about bringing people together for the good of all, and Saturday’s MoonWalk London was no exception”.
She added: “It was a celebration of a 30-year movement which has been at the forefront of funding groundbreaking research and instrumental in how breast cancer is diagnosed and treated today.
“The MoonWalk on Saturday was a dynamic mix of neon energy and excitement as very loyal and long-supporting walkers and volunteers welcomed many new MoonWalkers eager to be a part of the action.
“Together everyone walked the walk, celebrating three very successful decades and the start of a new era for the charity.”
Since the first MoonWalk in 1998, Walk the Walk has raised more than £148 million for breast and other cancer causes.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.