Woking residents are being urged to help trace a man wanted in connection with three assaults in the town earlier this month.
Muhammad Ali, 21, of no fixed abode, is sought in relation to incidents reported between March 12 and 13.
He is described as 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with short black hair, and is believed to have links to both Woking and Guildford.
Anyone who sees him, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact police immediately, quoting reference PR/45260029328 via 101 or direct message.
Officers say enquiries remain ongoing as they continue to follow up a number of leads. Anyone with information should come forward.
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