Forthcoming workshops are corn dolly making at The Rural Life Living Museum on June 20 from 10.30am until 3pm, silk weaving at the New Ashgate Gallery on July 3 from 5pm to 7.30pm, sprang at Bourne Green on July 4 from 12.30pm until 5pm, appliqué at Gostrey Meadow on July 26 from 3pm until 5pm, letter design and print at Gostrey Meadow on August 30 from 3pm until 5pm, community weaving at the University for the Creative Arts on October 3 from 11am until 3pm, and sgraffito at the New Ashgate Gallery on October 27 from 11am until 3pm.