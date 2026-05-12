Police are appealing for help to identify a man and woman after a series of thefts, including an incident in Farnham in which £1,000 worth of medical products were stolen.
The Farnham theft took place on Thursday, April 2, at Tesco Express in Upper Hale Road between 11.45am and noon.
Officers believe the pair pictured may be able to assist with their investigation.
At around 5pm, £1,000 worth of health and beauty products were stolen from Tesco in Queens Road, Weybridge.
Later the same day, at about 8.15pm, £600 worth of medicine products were stolen from the Co-op in Guildford.
Surrey Police are asking anyone who recognises the man or woman, or who has information that could help the investigation, to contact them quoting reference PR/45260038455.
Information can be sent to Surrey Police via direct message. Alternatively, people who do not wish to give their name can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
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