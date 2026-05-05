Sam Shepard’s play True West will be presented by new Farnham-based theatre company Get A Real Job Productions at The Harlington in Fleet on May 27 and 28 at 7.30pm.
Director Nico Argenti said: “Myself and my friend Sam Jolliffe have set up this company to try to get people from the local area to come and see not only theatre, but drama.
“We have a cast including three professional actors, all who recently graduated from high-end drama schools.
“We have two graduated UCA students - me being one - and we have others local to the area employed at the Farnham Maltings.”
True West, first performed in 1980, is a scorching, darkly comedic exploration of sibling rivalry, fractured identity and the hollowness of the American dream. This version stars Mia Luft, Sam Jolliffe, Jake Rory and Pam Waters.
The story centres on two estranged brothers - Austin, a disciplined screenwriter striving for stability, and Lee, a volatile drifter whose unpredictable presence disrupts the fragile order of their mother’s home.
What begins as a tense reunion quickly spirals into a volatile battle of wills, ambition and identity as the brothers’ roles shift, blur and ultimately unravel.
Set against the backdrop of suburban California, True West blends biting humour with psychological tension as Austin and Lee attempt to collaborate on a Hollywood screenplay.
Their creative partnership devolves into chaos, exposing deep-rooted resentments, power struggles and an unsettling fluidity in their personalities as Shepard captures the contradictions of family, masculinity and aspiration.
Nico said: “This event invites audiences to witness a raw, exhilarating confrontation that feels just as urgent today as it did at its debut.
“By attending you are not only experiencing one of modern theatre’s most gripping works but also supporting the exceptional local artists and actors bringing it to life.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.