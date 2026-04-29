Leading UK printmakers are exhibiting in The Art of Place at the New Ashgate Gallery in Farnham from May 2 until June 27.
This collaborative exhibition brings together leading members of the Royal Society of Painter-Printmakers, offering a rare opportunity to encounter museum-quality printmaking outside London.
The Art of Place explores how artists construct and question place through print. Landscape, city, coastline and interior space are approached not as fixed subjects but as shifting fields shaped by memory, movement and perception.
Across etching, linocut, screen print, relief and hybrid processes, the works move between close observation and more speculative, constructed imagery.
The exhibition includes Margaret Ashman, Gerry Baptist, Mychael Barratt, David Ferry, Neil Bousfield, Ian Chamberlain, Richenda Court, Marianne Ferm, Sarah Granville, Michelle Griffiths, Paul Hawdon, Desmond Healy, Ursula Leach, Michael Middleton, Sumi Perera, Ian Rawlinson, Frans Wesselman and Roy Willingham.
Drawn from one of the UK’s most established print societies, the exhibition reflects the current depth of printmaking practice, where technical rigour meets conceptual enquiry.
Works range from finely resolved, process-led images to layered compositions that test the boundaries of the medium.
Together they show printmaking as both a precise and expansive form, capable of holding time, distance and lived experience within a single surface.
Dr Outi Remes, gallery director at the New Ashgate Gallery, said: “This exhibition brings together artists who use printmaking with real intent. Place is not treated as a backdrop, but as something constructed through memory and perception.
“What is compelling here is the balance between control and openness: the discipline of the medium alongside the freedom of interpretation. It is a strong statement about where printmaking stands in the UK today.”
All works are available to buy, offering collectors access to significant contemporary printmaking from across the UK.
Artist Ian Rawlinson, one of those exhibiting, is giving a presentation at the gallery on May 1 from 5.15pm until 5.45pm. Admission is free and no booking is required.
Ian’s short reading and talk will offer insight into the ideas behind his work in the exhibition. Reflecting on two contrasting places from his past, he will trace how memory shifts across writing, film and print.
A moment of recollection led to a series of short films, which in turn brought him back to printmaking. The talk will give a direct account of this process and the relationship between media in his practice.
Ian is an inter-disciplinary artist and writer whose work explores transition, change and the psychological dimensions of place.
A graduate of the Royal College of Art, he has exhibited widely in the UK and internationally, with work held in collections across Europe, Japan and the USA.
There will be a private view of the exhibition on May 1 from 6pm until 8pm. For more information visit www.newashgate.org.uk
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