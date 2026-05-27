A veterinary practice based in Normandy is offering free consultations to new clients this summer amid concerns many pets may not be receiving treatment early enough.
Pet Doctors Tongham is providing free first consultations between June 1 and July 31 in a bid to encourage owners to stay on top of their pets’ health and identify problems before they become more serious.
The initiative follows research suggesting one in five pets may not receive timely treatment because early signs of illness often go unnoticed.
Experts say animals frequently hide pain due to natural survival instincts, meaning even attentive owners can miss symptoms of discomfort.
Subtle changes such as lower energy levels, reduced appetite or changes in behaviour are often mistaken for ageing or temporary issues rather than signs of illness.
Research also suggests more than 65 per cent of dog owners may overlook early warning signs, believing their pet is simply slowing down. Cats may withdraw, groom less or avoid litter trays when unwell.
Pet Doctors Tongham said routine check-ups can help identify health concerns earlier and reduce the likelihood of more complex and costly treatment later.
Zara Bridgeland, clinical director at Pet Doctors Tongham, said: “We know how much people love their pets, and we also know that many owners worry about missing the signs that something isn’t quite right.
“Pets are amazingly good at hiding pain. With everything families are juggling at the moment, it’s completely understandable that health checks sometimes slip down the list.
She added: “Our free first consultation is a friendly, no-pressure way for owners to come in, chat with us and make sure their pets are feeling their best.”
The offer is available to new clients registering with the practice during the two-month campaign. For more details call 01252 324044 or visit cvsvets.com
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