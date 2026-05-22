A major refurbishment is underway at Pet Doctors Woking as part of a £1.8million investment to significantly improve its facilities and services for pets and owners in the local community.
The extensive redevelopment will see almost the entire practice upgraded, transforming the building into a modern, fit-for-purpose veterinary hospital.
Work began last week and is expected to take approximately six months, with the practice remaining open throughout.
The refurbishment aims to allow the practice to progress towards official hospital status, recognising the high level of care already provided by its 24-hour veterinary team.
The range of improvements at the refurbished Pet Doctors Woking practice will include:
A brand-new CT scanner with advanced diagnostic imaging, supporting faster, more accurate diagnoses, reducing the need for pets to travel further afield for advanced investigations.
An additional operating theatre, taking the total number of theatres at the practice to three, increasing capacity for both routine and advanced surgical procedures. This is in addition to an existing dedicated dental suite.
A new consultation room, increasing the number of consultation rooms to five, improving access to appointments and allowing nurse-led health monitoring and preventative service clinics to be held.
Marie Mussett, practice director at Pet Doctors Woking, said: “This refurbishment has been a long time in planning, and it’s incredibly exciting to finally see it happening.
“While the next few months will be challenging, the result will be a modern, welcoming hospital that reflects the quality of care our team provides. It’s an investment in our clients, their pets and our colleagues, and will make a real difference to the community.”
Pet Doctors Woking will continue to offer 24-hour care during the refurbishment, with support from its nearby branch practice Pet Doctors Knaphill when needed.
Once the work is complete, the practice plans an open day to welcome the community and showcase the new facilities.
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