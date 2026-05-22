Phoenix Cultural Centre CIC will remain in its current Goldsworth Road home until 2028, continuing its work as a grassroots cultural hub for the town.
The space incorporates its in-house live music programme, Fiery Bird Live Music Venue, alongside a wider programme of community activity, learning and creative development.
The extension follows a pivotal period for the organisation. Initial support from landlord EWL Living, which secured the building through to July 2026, gave Phoenix Cultural Centre CIC time to stabilise operations, grow activity, and secure funding from Arts Council England.
Since then volunteers and the landlord have worked together to improve the space; bookings have increased, attracting audiences and participants from outside the area; new learning and work-based programmes have been developed; and a training pilot in partnership with university partners will take place this summer.
There was a further boost when incoming Mayor of Woking Cllr Rob Leach nominated Phoenix Cultural Centre as a mayoral charity for the year.
Elaine McGinty, co-founder of Phoenix Cultural Centre, said: “We started this because people said there was nothing here for them. So we built something — together — from nothing. Staying until 2028 means we can keep creating opportunities for people to connect, create and grow.
“The Arts Council funding allows us to put on 12 months of gigs and events that reflect our diverse community, which will include a free open day on 18 July with entertainment and workshops alongside some accessibility improvements.
“We’re also part of an exciting pilot from the Centre for Britain & Europe with University of Surrey, UCA, Quinnell School of Blacksmithing. We’re so pleased this research to evaluate how training and skills in grassroots places can open up opportunities for young people not in education, employment or training (NEET) is taking place now.
“We were delighted to take up our landlord’s offer to extend the building lease until 2028. Sadly, there is no building on the horizon, we have been in contact with Woking Borough Council and our MP, Will Forster, who report there is nothing available now.
“With an established space, we could secure funding to kickstart employment, open to meet the demand we have and do all of the work we set out to do.
“At a recent event where customers stayed at a local hotel, the hotel told them that night met 83 per cent of their monthly covers figures.
“We don’t have all the funding we need and it is a struggle to do all of this with only one employee and a tiny volunteer team but these opportunities to make an impact and use our space for as long as possible for the benefit of the community are too good to lose.
“This next two years is the last chance to secure the community-owned premises we, as residents, local musicians, community business advisors and creative industry professionals set our combined experience and knowledge to do 15 years ago.
“A place that celebrates the music and cultural heritage of our town, serves as a safe, neutral, committed social space as well contribute to its creative, social and economic future for all ages, backgrounds and experiences by every penny going back into this community here.
“Any help, campaigns, lobbying for the security the community needs, awareness raising, and funding is crucial. This is why, when the new Mayor chose us as one of his charities we were so thrilled, especially with his experience and track record in performing arts, encouraging young people to thrive.
“The extension is important, but not a permanent solution. Without a secure, long-term home, the organisation cannot continue beyond 2028. Its core aim remains to secure a building owned and run by the community, for the community of Woking.
“We’re calling on the community to support our next chapter — by attending events, sharing its work and helping to build momentum for a permanent future.
“This only works if people believe in it. We need our community to stand with us and help shape what comes next.”
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