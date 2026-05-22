The Lightbox Gallery in Woking is hosting a drawing for adults class on June 12 at 10.30am.
It is aimed at adults of all abilities, from complete beginners through to confident artists.
Participants will meet resident artist Marianne Frost on the first floor, collect a stool and some materials, and set off into the galleries for two hours of indulgent reflective time to draw inspiration from the outstanding collections on display.
All materials are provided, but people bringing their own should only use dry materials, such as pencil, pastel or refillable water pen, for the safety of the artworks on display. No wet materials, including paints, pens and open water pots, are allowed.
The cost is included in the £14.50 price of a day pass (members free).
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