An uninsured motorist from Ripley who failed to stop after an accident in a Surrey village was also over the drink-drive limit.
Staines Magistrates Court heard that John Spillane was twice over the legal limit when he was stopped by police in Cobham on March 25.
The 22-year-old of Burnt Common Close was given a roadside breath test on Molesworth Road shortly after his Audi was involved in an accident in the same village.
He failed to stop after his car made contact with another vehicle on Gavell Road, leaving it with a damaged wheel and bodywork.
Police also found that a tyre on Spillane’s vehicle was in a dangerous state with exposed ply.
The court heard that Spillane gave a reading of 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when tested by police, with 35/100 being the legal limit.
He was given a mandatory 18-month disqualification and fined £200, in addition to a further £200 for driving without third party insurance.
The defendant was also ordered to pay costs and charges totalling £335 for failing to stop after a road accident, with his guilty pleas being taken into account.
Magistrates imposed no separate penalty for driving with the cord or ply exposed when Spillane was sentenced on Wednesday, May 11.
Also appearing before magistrates on the same day was James Adamson of Woking.
The 66-year-old of Princess Gardens admitted to a charge of assaulting a PC in Woking on March 14, this year.
The defendant was fined £346 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a further £200 in compensation to the PC, with his guilty plea being taken into account by magistrates.
A further case of assault dating to October 22 was also dismissed, with no evidence being offered and a not guilty verdict being returned.
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