Cyclists should make sure they’ve got a decent lock as at least three bikes were stolen over the Bank Holiday weekend in Woking.
A purple bike that was chained up outside the Simply Fresh store on Oriental Road was stolen around midday on Sunday, May 24, according to Woking Police with 45260061291 being the crime reference number.
A further two bicycles left outside a property on Oakwood Road in St John’s were also stolen sometime between 12.30pm and 5.45pm the next day (45260061155).
Gardening equipment and machinery was also stolen from the rear garden from a property on The Riding, Woodham, around midnight on Wednesday, May 20 (45260058626), with witnesses or anyone with information on either crime asked to call 101.
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