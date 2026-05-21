Horsell residents with an interest in the village’s history and architecture have been invited on a walk as a key planning document is being updated.
Officers from the Planning Policy team at Woking Borough Council will lead a morning walkaround in the Horsell Village Conservation Area (HVCA) next Thursday, June 4.
The information-gathering exercise is part of a WBC bid to update its HVCA Appraisal document used to determine planning applications and local development.
The 11am walk from QE Gardens will be a chance for residents to meet officers and share their views on its architecture, heritage, and what makes the village distinctive.
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