Planning applications received by Woking Borough Council up to May 18
Byfleet and West Byfleet
Erection of roof extensions including raising of the ridge height, 3No rear dormer windows and insertion of front rooflights. 10 Blackwood Close, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 6PW. PLAN/2026/0348
Change of use from Class E3 to Class C3 to create 2 x residential units, including part demolition of the existing building, alterations to fenestration and erection of boundary fences. 2A Eden Grove Road, Byfleet, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 7PH. PLAN/2026/0351
Change of use to public open space for use as a Suitable Alternative Natural Greenspace (SANG) together with creation of car park, footpaths, boardwalks and other associated landscaping works. Land South Of, Parvis Road, Byfleet, West Byfleet, Surrey. PLAN/2026/0361
Canalside
(T1): Oak tree - Reduce crown of tree by 3/4m off top and 2m off sides to shape. (Works Subject to TPO 626/0608/2001). 108 Albert Drive, Sheerwater, Woking, Surrey, GU21 5UA. TREE/2026/8109
T1: Oak Tree - Fell to ground level. (Works subject to TPO 626/0608/2001). 108 Albert Drive, Sheerwater, Woking, Surrey, GU21 5UA. TREE/2026/8091
Goldsworth Park
Retention of a boundary gate and fence panel, retrospective and change of use of adjacent amenity land to form part of the residential garden. 38 Veryan, Woking, Surrey, GU21 3LL. PLAN/2026/0208
Heathlands
Erection of a two-storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing garage. 27 Saunders Lane, Woking, Surrey, GU22 0NN. PLAN/2026/0248
Erection of 1no. new detached dwelling with associated parking, landscaping, cycle and bin stores following demolition of existing garage and subdivision of existing plot. West Hurstgate, Hook Heath Road, Woking, Surrey, GU22 0DT. PLAN/2026/0350
Erection of a detached front garage. Fishers Oak , Saunders Lane, Woking, Surrey, GU22 0NU. PLAN/2026/0353
New detached dwelling following the demolition of existing garages. 1 Hillside, Woking, Surrey, GU22 0NF. PLAN/2026/0186
Retrospective application for the installation of a parcel locker. 4 The Parade , Blackbridge Road, Woking, Surrey, GU22 0DH. PLAN/2026/0344
T1- Portuguese Laurel to reduce by 50% (Approx by 1m). T2- Portuguese Laurel reduce by 50% and shape by (Approx 2.5m) to the rear of property (Works within Fishers Hill - Conservation Areas). Danescross, Pond Road, Woking, Surrey, GU22 0JT. TREE/2026/8104
Change of use of land to commercial (class E) for counselling/therapeutic services, retention of three buildings and demolition of 1no building. (part retrospective). Cernunnos, Hermitage Road, St Johns, Woking, Surrey, GU21 8XP. PLAN/2026/0329
Horsell
Erection of a two storey side and rear extension. Erection of a single storey rear extension, following demolition of existing conservatory. Front porch canopy (amended description). 35 Balfour Avenue, Westfield, Woking, Surrey, GU22 9NL. 35 Balfour Avenue, Westfield, Woking, Surrey, GU22 9NL
Knaphill
Retention of an ancillary rear outbuilding. Foresters, Barrs Lane, Knaphill, Woking, Surrey, GU21 2JN. PLAN/2026/0356
Mount Hermon
Retention of rear outbuilding. Flat, 109B Oriental Road, Woking, Surrey, GU22 7AS. PLAN/2026/0372
Pyrford
T1: Oak on the left rear boundary - Crown lift to give a 5 meter clearance from ground level. (Works subject to TPO/0009/2014). T2 : Large mature Oak tree on rear boundary - lift canopy by 5 meters from ground level, reduce in west face by 2 meters to suitable growth points. (Works subject to TPO/0002/2011). 91 Lovelace Drive, Pyrford, Woking, Surrey, GU22 8SB. TREE/2026/8111
Erection of a single storey rear extension incorporating level access at the rear with side access ramp. 9 Engliff Lane, Pyrford, Woking, Surrey, GU22 8SU. PLAN/2026/0359
St Johns
(T1): Oak tree - Reduce upper limbs overhanging house by approx. 3.5m. Reduce lowest limbs towards house by 2.5m to suitable growth points. (Works within Basingstoke Canal Conservation Area). 8 Glendale Close, Woking, Surrey, GU21 3HN. TREE/2026/8098
Installation of Advert Display (attached freestanding communication apparatus) comprising Double Sided Internally Illuminated LCD Display Screens with Automatic Change of Static Images at Ten Second Intervals. Land Adjacent To Rear Of 5 - 10 Beaufort Mews, Goldsworth Road, Woking, Surrey. PLAN/2026/0239
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