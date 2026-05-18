Byfleet Cat Rescue is urgently appealing for public support as rescues face an unprecedented surge in abandoned, stray, and vulnerable cats and kittens during the peak breeding season.
The rescue, already caring for more than 50 cats and kittens, says the situation has reached breaking point, with every local rescue operating at or beyond capacity.
In the last week alone, Byfleet Cat Rescue has taken in two mother cats, each with litters of five kittens born outside in unsafe conditions.
The charity says calls are increasing daily regarding pregnant strays, newborn litters, abandoned cats, and animals being surrendered due to financial pressures.
“Every rescue in the country is relying on other rescues to help take the most vulnerable animals,” a spokesperson for Byfleet Cat Rescue said.
“As quickly as cats are going out for adoption, double the number are needing to come in. The scale of the crisis is unlike anything we’ve seen.”
The rescue is urging the public to play an active role in helping vulnerable cats remain safe while rescue spaces become available.
It says:
If a cat appears lost, disoriented, or abandoned, contact a local “scan angel” or take the cat to a veterinary practice to check for a microchip.
If the cat is a known stray, continue providing food and monitor their condition and whereabouts until rescue help becomes available.
If you discover a mother cat with newborn kittens, contact a rescue immediately for advice and support.
Neuter pet cats as soon as possible to prevent further unwanted litters during breeding season.
Byfleet Cat Rescue stressed that independent rescues receive no government funding and rely entirely on donations, foster carers, food storage support, and volunteers.
“We cannot sustain these numbers without public support,” the spokesperson added.
For support, advice, food assistance, or to help the rescue effort, contact [email protected], or visit www.byfleetcatrescue.co.uk
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