Two of Woking’s most important organisations have come together to hold a potentially life-saving event.
More than 120 men got their PSA tested at a recent community health event organised by Woking Rotary Club.
The event on Sunday, May 17, was hosted by Woking & Sam Beare Hospice while Cancer Testing Services CIC independently provided the PSA blood testing.
Organisers were encouraged with the response with the blood test open to men aged from 40 to 80.
Doctors recommend that every man aged over 50 knows their PSA as a certain reading could be an indication of prostate cancer. The test procedure is quick with a small blood sample being taken from a vein in the arm, so there’s no excuse for not getting checked.
“We were delighted to see such a strong turnout,” said Carol Cheeseman, President of Woking Rotary Club.
“It reflects both the importance of accessible community initiatives and the value of partnership working.”
While the PSA tests were a crucial part of the Goldsworth Park event, the initiative also aimed to raise awareness of prostate health and encourage people to make informed choices about their health.
The event was also an opportunity for first-time visitors to the hospice to learn more about its phenomenal work and build a greater understanding of its role and the support it offers to local people and families.
Carol added: “We are particularly grateful to Woking & Sam Beare Hospice for hosting the event and to Cancer Testing Services CIC for delivering the testing.
“And of course, we want to thank all the volunteers who helped make the day such a big success.”
Organisers also believe the event demonstrated how collaboration between local organisations can make a meaningful difference in raising awareness of health issues, supporting well-being, and strengthening links with the Woking-area community.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.