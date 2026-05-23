A dispersal order is currently in place in a Woking neighbourhood amid heightened concerns about anti-social behaviour and reports of people with weapons.
Police say the order authorised in Sheerwater at 6pm last night (Friday) will remain in place until 5.59pm on Sunday.
The decision follows a week in which police confirmed that two young men had been charged, and another two arrested, following reports of an attack on Albert Drive.
Inspector Blaine Rafferty said: “This dispersal order has been authorised following reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB) and reports of people with weapons in the area over the last two weeks.
“Any reports that have been made to police are already under investigation, and two people have been charged in relation to one incident.
“A dispersal order is a preventative measure that gives officers the power to order a group of two or more people to leave an area if they are committing, or are likely to commit, a criminal offence.
“It allows us to respond rapidly should we need to deal with ASB or criminality in Sheerwater.”
There will be extra patrols in the area over the weekend while anyone who witnesses or experiences anti-social or criminal behaviour in the area has been urged to contact the police via direct message or 101.
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