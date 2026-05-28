A Knaphill man has been disqualified from driving for 12 months after testing positive for cannabis.
James Bradley was handed the ban on Wednesday (May 27) at Staines Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to a count of drug-driving.
The court heard that a black Mercedes A-Class driven by the 31-year-old of Tudor Way was stopped by police on the A3 near Burpham on October 23, last year.
A later blood test came back positive for Detla-9 THC, giving a reading of 4.8 micrograms of analyte per litre of blood, with 2mgs being the threshold.
Bradley was also fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £160 surcharge, with magistrates taking his guilty plea into consideration.
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