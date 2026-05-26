Woking-based Bernard Sunley, the residential, nursing and dementia care home run by charity Friends of the Elderly, will be hosting an inclusive, fun and interactive community football, fitness and wellbeing open day on Thursday, 18 June.
“To celebrate this year’s World Cup competition, remember England’s 1966 win and to mark Care Home Open Week 2026, we wanted to host a football-focused and health-orientated free community event,” said Andy Cumper, the registered manager at Bernard Sunley.
“As part of our ongoing promise to our residents to keep them active, motivated, healthy and engaged with their local community, we thought that an overall wellbeing event, with a nod to all things football would be a ‘goal-den’ idea.”
Ewelina Wagner, one of Bernard Sunley’s activity coordinators, added: “From 10.30am and 4pm on Thursday, 18 June, the residents and care team will be welcoming their families, loved ones, friends and our local community to our fun football, fitness and wellbeing event, which will be totally interactive, inclusive and suitable for all ages and abilities.”
Andy continued: “First on the day’s event’s programme at 11am will be a gentle football fitness session hosted by members from Woking Football Club, but that’s not all.
“Throughout the day, visitors will be able to participate in, and enjoy, a great range of free activities and taster sessions.
“These include joining in with a tai chi class, having a mini health check, watching the 1966 World Cup final in our cinema room or taking time to relax whilst having a mini facial. There will be something for everyone to enjoy.”
Ewelina said: “We’ll also have a ‘boot-iful’ selection of football-themed healthy snack samples available for visitors to try, tasty and nutritional football inspired smoothies for everyone to enjoy, as well.”
During the open day visitors will also be able to take guided tours of the care home, its attractive refurbished rooms, facilities and peaceful garden and courtyards.
“The tours will showcase the spacious, airy bedrooms and modern en-suite bathrooms, bright lounges and dining room, newly updated modern and fully equipped hairdressing salon, cinema room and Smiles Café,” said Andy.
Visitors can walk the bright and colourful corridors, named after long-standing members of the Bernard Sunley care team, and see the indoor Italian courtyard, complete with a selection of Mediterranean city tours shown on a wall-mounted screen, spend time in the conservatory and visit HMS Bernard Sunley, the care home’s activities room.
“It’s wonderful to have the opportunity to demonstrate to visitors how much the residents enjoy living at Bernard Sunley and give them the chance to witness the devoted and dedicated care team - some of whom have worked at the care home for over 25 years - in action as they support each individual by delivering individualised bespoke care to each resident and respite guest,” continued Andy.
To book your free physio assessment, or if you have any questions, please call 01483 764 300 or email [email protected]
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