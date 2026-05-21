Thank you for
your support
A street collection was held at Goldsworth Park shopping centre on Saturday, 9 May for Christian Aid.
I am pleased to report that Woking residents supported this collection to the tune of £137.27, made up of £122.01 cash and £15.26 online. There were no expenses to be deducted.
This money will be added to the amount raised by the house-to-house collections for Christian Aid Week, which took place in the week 10–16 May all over Britain.
Christian Aid works to tackle poverty in the world’s poorest countries and provides humanitarian relief. The charity helps the most vulnerable people, regardless of their faith, including people who have been displaced as a result of devastating natural disasters or conflict.
By working through partner organisations based in countries receiving aid, it does not need to send large numbers of international aid workers for its relief and development work.
Thank you very much to those who so kindly supported our collection.
Lynda Shore
Woking
Diabetes advice
Many of your readers may be looking forward to holidays whether in this country or abroad.
Some with diabetes may be anxious, especially if it is the first time they have been on holiday since they were diagnosed.
For people with diabetes going on holiday is not quite so straight forward and requires more planning, especially for those treated with insulin.
If going abroad, the security at airports and on flights means that carrying injection devices, blood glucose testing kit and insulin on planes requires prior arrangements to be made.
As a charity for people with diabetes and their families, we provide a holiday information pack containing our booklet on holiday tips with information about carrying tablets and insulin to other countries.
The pack also includes our booklets, Diabetes Everyday Eating and Looking After Your Feet, always important but especially so in hot weather or being on a beach.
We are happy send this free holiday pack to your readers if they contact IDDT on 01604 622837, email [email protected] or write to IDDT, PO Box 294, Northampton NN1 4XS.
Jenny Hirst
InDependent Diabetes Trust (IDDT)
Art lecture
The Arts Society Mayford (TASM) is hosting a lecture, Go with the flow: Art Nouveau (c1890-1920), at the Welcome Church, Church Street West, on Thursday, 11 June at 10.30am.
The lecture is free to members, £10 for visitors.
Lecturer Vivienne Lawes is an art historian, curator, author and journalist with over 25 years’ experience in the art market.
The Arts Society Mayford
Piping up
At the monthly meeting at Woking Railway Athletic Club the Royal Naval Association (RNA) were joined by the fabulous Surrey Pipe Band.
After playing a a series of tunes, three members joined us for a drink and told us about the band and how they started playing the bagpipes. They will be joining us in Woking town centre on Armed Forces Day in June.
The RNA meets on the third Tuesday of the month in Woking Railway Athletic Club at 7pm, and anyone with any connection to the Royal or Merchant Navy is welcome to join us.
Carolyn Kirk
Woking RNA
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