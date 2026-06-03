Residents and staff at Bernard Sunley care home, run by Friends of the Elderly, took part in a light-hearted “biscuit survey” featuring quizzes, reminiscence sessions and chats over cups of tea.
“We wanted the residents to have a ‘cracking’ time and celebrate ‘all things biscuit’ for this year’s National Biscuit Day,” said activity coordinator Ewelina Wagner.
The survey revealed chocolate digestives and bourbons as the residents’ joint favourite biscuits, followed by custard creams, plain digestives and pink wafers.
Resident David Lazenby said: “My go-to biscuit as a child was definitely a Digestive. My parents had a proper biscuit tin which was always filled to the brim with the delicious sweet-meal treats.
“However, my current biscuit of choice is the Bourbon as they go so well with all hot drinks – tea, coffee or hot chocolate.”
Dorothy ‘Dot’ Spreadbury said: “As a child I wasn’t fussy, I liked plain or fruit biscuits. After our parents passed away, my two sisters and I lived with our aunts, so we always had to share whatever biscuits were in the biscuit tin.”
Residents were divided on whether Jaffa Cakes should be classed as biscuits or cakes, but fully agreed on one thing — none of them were fans of dunking biscuits in tea.
Dot said: “I don’t like dunking at all. As children we were told off if we ever tried to dunk. I’m really not keen on dunked biscuits anyway, I don’t like it when they get all soggy and mushy.”
Ewelina said residents had also enjoyed reminiscing about biscuits and tea-time traditions from childhood.
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