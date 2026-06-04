A cannabis user from Woking has been given a one-year driving ban after being caught behind the wheel.
Staines Magistrates Court heard that Kieran Milazzo was nearly double over the legal drug-drive limit when stopped on Blackmore Crescent in March, 2025.
The 31-year-old of Chertsey Road tested positive for Delta-9 THC, giving a reading of 3.6 microgrammes of analyte per litre of blood, with 2mgs being the threshold.
Milazzo, who was also found in possession of 6.44g of cannabis, was fined £162 and ordered to pay £100 costs for the drug-drive charge in addition to the 12-month ban.
He was fined £80 for possession with magistrates ordering the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs. His guilty pleas were taken into account.
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