Surrey Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a man from Woking who went missing last week.
Tatenda, 30, was last seen near Barnby Road at around 1:40pm on Tuesday, May 26, where he got into a black Mercedes and the vehicle headed in the direction of the A324.
He is described as having short black hair and was last seen wearing a blue jumper, black jeans, black trainers, and a blue cap. Police have reason to believe he may have travelled to Birmingham. He also has links to the Peckham and Brixton in London.
A police spokesperson said: “We are extremely concerned for Tatenda's welfare and would like to find him as soon as possible.”
The spokesperson added that if anyone sees Tatenda, they should not approach him and instead call 999, quoting PR/45260061527.
Anyone with information can visit the Surrey Police website, or call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
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