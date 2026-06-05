A date has been circled on the calendar for the Annual General Meeting of the Woking Association of Neighbourhood Watches.
Members of the all the town’s NWAs have been invited to join the July 2 meeting in Goldsworth Park.
Co-ordinators have been urged to pass on invitations with the meeting taking place from 7pm for a 7.30pm start in Goldwater Lodge on Wishbone Way.
There will be an opening for a secretary to join the committee with the meeting also open to non-members and those keen on getting involved in the “interesting” work of the Woking Neighbourhood Watch.
The meeting should be finished by 9pm while refreshments will be available, for more information email John at [email protected]
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