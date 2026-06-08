Marciano Lounge, Woking’s café/bar and part of The Lounges group, is undertaking a month-long fundraising campaign throughout June in support of Woking’s homelessness charity York Road Project.
Barrie Chapman, general manager at Marciano Lounge, said: “Supporting the local community is at the heart of what we do at Marciano, and we are proud to be working with York Road Project this June to make a huge difference to people experiencing homelessness.
“LoungeAid is one of my favourite months of the year, and we want LoungeAid 2026 to raise more money for charity than ever before.”
York Road Project supports more than 180 people every year, from Woking and the surrounding area, who are experiencing homelessness.
Marciano are raising critical donations for the local charity in several different ways, including a lucky dip with guaranteed prizes (including coffee and cakes), a raffle for a luxurious hamper, a special LoungeAid cocktail with profits donated to York Road Project, and by holding a number of events including quizzes every Monday evening and a charity bingo night on 25 June.
Additionally, on 16 June the team from Marciano Lounge will walk to their sister branch Posadero Lounge in Redhill – a distance just shy of a full 26.2 mile marathon.
“It’s going to be a huge walk!” said Barrie. “But not as big as the job of tackling homelessness in our local area.
“We’d love as many people to sponsor us as possible, so we can work with York Road Project to make a real difference this June.”
You can sponsor the Marciano team’s walk at justgiving.com/page/marciano-lounge-2026, or visit Marciano Lounge in Woking town centre during June to support their other fundraising efforts.
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