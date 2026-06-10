A prolific thief who stole high-end bikes from Woking station is gearing up for a spell in prison.
Kingston Crown Court heard Reece Fujioka stole nine bikes worth a total £8,000 from three Surrey stations during a six-month spell.
The 23-year-old of no fixed abode would casually check out the station cycle racks at Woking, Guildford and Walton-on-Thames before cutting the lock.
Fujioka was brought to justice following an investigation by the British Transport Police into the offences between May and October 2025.
He was sentenced on May 28 to two years in prison having pleaded guilty to nine counts of theft at a previous hearing.
The court heard that Fujioka trespassed on the railway on one occasion and a breached a Criminal Behaviour Order each time he stole.
After selecting a bike to steal, he would use pliers or bolt-cutters to break the lock, with a Cannondale Topstone worth around £2,500, and a Rockrider 6061 worth about £1,800 being among the models stolen.
The court heard BTP officers launched an investigation after linking a number offences together.
Fujioka was identified as a suspect in late May and officers began working to arrest him. He was arrested in January after handing himself in at a Metropolitan Police station in south London.
BTP Constable Lee McAdam said: “Fujioka answered no comment in interview, but we had pulled together a wealth of evidence, including valuable CCTV footage, that left him with no choice but to plead guilty in court.
“We know cycle theft has a real impact on passengers, and we’re committed to tackling this type of crime and putting thieves like Fujioka before the courts.
“Anyone whose bike is stolen on the railway network is urged to report it to use by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.”
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