A Horsell man has appeared in court in connection with a three-vehicle crash in Woking that killed one driver and left another with serious injuries.
Police have charged Abdelghani Nadour with four driving offences following a fatal collision on Littlewick Road last September 10.
Mr Nadour, aged 33, of High Street, has been charged with one count of causing death by dangerous driving and a further count of aggravated vehicle taking.
He has also been charged with counts of causing death by dangerous driving while uninsured and unlicensed, and being in possession of a Class B drug.
The defendant spoke to confirm his details at Guildford Magistrates Court on Saturday with a further hearing set to take place at Crown Court on July 9.
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