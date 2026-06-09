A Woking-based invasive plant specialist is celebrating 30 years in business this month after growing from a one-man operation into a national company.
Environet was founded by environmental scientist Nic Seal in 1996, when few people had heard of Japanese knotweed and the risks it posed to homes and development sites.
After graduating from the University of London, Mr Seal spotted a gap in the market and began researching ways to tackle the invasive plant. One of his first major successes came when he helped save a national developer more than £500,000 by eliminating knotweed from a site in Wales.
For several years, Mr Seal championed awareness of Japanese knotweed at a time when the issue was poorly understood and often dismissed.
A breakthrough came in 2004 when a Google advert promoting Environet's knotweed treatment services generated a surge in enquiries.
Today, Environet is owned by its 22 employees through an Employee Ownership Trust and has an annual turnover of more than £2.5 million. The company operates from offices in Send and helps homeowners and businesses tackle Japanese knotweed, bamboo, giant hogweed, horsetail and other invasive plants.
Mr Seal, who retired in 2024, said: "We've come a long way since the 1990s when hardly anyone had heard of Japanese knotweed and finding chemicals that would kill the plant was a matter of trial and error.
"It's been incredible to see Environet lead the growth in the industry over the past 30 years, helping homeowners and businesses across the country tackle all kinds of invasive plants with calm professionalism and genuine expertise."
Director of operations Emily Grant said: "It's been quite a journey from a kitchen table start-up into a national company serving customers in every corner of the UK, whilst staying true to our Surrey roots.
"We can't wait to see what the next 30 years brings."
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