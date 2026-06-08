Lidl GB will submit plans to Woking Borough Council for a new store on the former Quadrant Court site on Guildford Road.
The supermarket giant conducted a public consultation on its proposal and among the headline findings were that more than 75 per cent of respondents confirmed their support for the plans, noting the store would be within walking distance for many shoppers and save trips to Brooklands or Guildford.
Supporters also welcomed the great value the discounter would bring for those looking to save on their weekly food shop.
Representing a multimillion-pound investment in the heart of Woking, the new store will create up to 40 new jobs for local people. The site will also deliver Lidl GB’s great value and high-quality products to even more households, improving local shopping choice.
The proposed Lidl store will transform the former council-owned site. The plans are for a modern supermarket with a 1,529 square metre sales area featuring the discounter’s popular in-store bakery and the much-loved Middle of Lidl aisle.
Outside, there will be plenty of customer parking with dedicated accessible and parent-and-child spaces.
In line with Lidl GB’s commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2050, the building would incorporate energy-efficient measures such as heat recovery systems and air source heat pumps.
Solar panels on the roof would also generate around 20 per cent of the store’s electricity requirements.
Oliver Loach, regional head of property at Lidl GB, said: "We’re proud to already serve hundreds of households across Woking, but we know there are still so many crying out for better access to our great value and affordable prices.
“At Lidl we don’t just build supermarkets; we invest in the future of the local economy. The new site will improve shopping choice and, importantly, create new high-quality jobs.
“The final decision now rests with the council, and we encourage residents to share their views throughout the planning process to help secure the supermarkets they need."
For more than three decades, Lidl has continually delivered its well-known combination of quality and affordability to shoppers across Great Britain.
Lidl was recently recognised for its level of service, initiative, and commitment to the FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) sector by being crowned Grocer of the Year at the Retail Week Awards 2026.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.