Anybody who remembers the Tony Adams offside trap will have been around when The Full Monty hit Britain’s cinema screens in 1997.
In the film, a bunch of unemployed former Sheffield steelworkers turned strippers learned how to dance in a straight line by imitating the contemporary Arsenal defence, to the delight of local women.
To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the movie’s release, The Full Monty is coming to the Woking Theatre stage from February 22 to 27, 2027, courtesy of the Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, and the Buxton Opera House, in association with Mark Goucher and David Pugh.
Simon Beaufoy’s play tells the story of an ordinary group of men striving to reclaim their dignity and pride. Fast-paced and irresistibly funny, it still resonates powerfully in an era marked by a cost-of-living crisis.
Gaz and his mates find themselves down on their luck, cast aside and underestimated - but determined to fight back, even if it means revealing more than they ever imagined.
Simon Beaufoy said: "A lot has changed in Britain since The Full Monty appeared 30 years ago. What hasn’t changed is our need for laughter, compassion and dignity. I’m so delighted the Monty Men are back on the road with all their flaws, jokes and wobbly bits, bringing a bit of much-needed joy to audiences once again.”
Echoing the film, this production will deliver a rollercoaster of laughter and heartbreak as Woking audiences are invited to relive iconic music from the 1990s while cheering on this unforgettable group of lads as they prepare to put on the show of their lives.
The Full Monty is directed by Michael Gyngell, with choreography and intimacy direction by Ian West, set and costume design by Jasmine Swann, lighting design by Andrew Exeter and sound design by Chris Whybrow. The casting director is Marc Frankum.
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