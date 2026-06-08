After some glorious weather and then heavy rainfalls in the preceding weeks, residents of Park Road, along with neighbouring Ivy Lane and Sylvan Close, were not sure what to expect for their 18th annual street party in conjunction with the Big Lunch last Sunday (7 June).
Fortunately the conditions were fine, if slightly cool. As soon as the road was closed, residents of the three roads began to emerge with tables, chairs and barbecues - and some gazebos as an insurance policy.
With some 100 residents participating, this year’s party was again well organised by Hannah White, the scheme having been started in 2009 by Richard Hennessy, the then Neighbourhood Watch coordinator “when we joined the nationwide Big Lunch, an Eden Project scheme to encourage people to eat with their neighbours”.
Closing the road to vehicles at 11am allowed the children to get out on their bikes and scooters and maximise this once a year chance to ride safely outside their homes.
The required number of cooks had volunteered and were manning their barbecues, and soon the road was filled with the enticing aroma of sausages, chicken, burgers and ribs all being cooked, sourced from local butcher Vincents.
As usual each family also contributed by bringing a salad or a pudding.
There were a number of new residents to the road and it was a great opportunity to mingle and meet their neighbours.
As ever, a highlight was the sound of Mr Carlos, the ice cream van, and the sight of him coming down the road had the children stopping what they were doing and forming a queue.
Looking at the smiling faces it was clear everybody had had a good time.
Residents stayed out until 8pm, chatting despite the cooling weather and reflecting that they have to wait a whole year before getting together again as a community.
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