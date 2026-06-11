West Byfleet will become a Summer Night City as an Abba musical will be shown in the great outdoors.
Movie fans have been invited to grab their blankets and head to the junior school for an outdoor screening of Mamma Mia!
Fans can expect food stalls, a bar and a family-friendly atmosphere with the opening credits rolling at 7pm on Saturday, July 4.
Proceeds from the event supported by West Byfleet businesses and New Haweli Indian restaurant will go towards the Christmas Lights switch-on.
Maxine Harris, on behalf of West Byfleet Together said: “Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and folding chairs to make themselves comfortable while enjoying the film.”
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